Winnipeg Police Officer on Long-Term Disability Charged with Fraud

A Winnipeg police officer has been charged after allegedly defrauding an insurance company while on long-term disability.

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit says they were notified on February 23, 2019 by Winnipeg police based on an allegation of fraud made by Manulife Financial.

According to the IIU, Manulife notified police that the officer was operating a private business and did not disclose his employment status to Manulife, as required.

Const. Elmer Hanson has been charged with fraud over $5,000. He was served with a summons to appear in provincial court on July 22, 2020 in Winnipeg.