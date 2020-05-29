Speed Enforcement in Winnipeg School Zones to Resume











Winnipeg police will begin enforcing reduced speed limits in school zones and near playgrounds again next week.

When classes were suspended on March 23 due to COVID-19, police said they wouldn’t be enforcing reduced speed limits, which are in effect Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Police and their photo enforcement unit will resume enforcement effective Monday, June 1. During the aforementioned hours, motorists are limited to travelling 30 km/h in designated school zones.

“There will be an increase in children in the area as they attend at unpredictable times based on appointments in the school, and with improved weather, they will also be more active in the playgrounds,” police said in a release.

As part of the province’s second phase of reopening, schools are permitted to reopen Monday to accommodate individual students for assessments and one-on-one learning. Full classes remain suspended for the rest of the school year.