No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday











14 Shares

WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Saturday, leaving the provincial total at 294.

Health officials say there are nine active cases, 278 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 704 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 43,008.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.