Manitoba Investing $3.5M in Bruce Oake Recovery Centre

WINNIPEG — The province has committed $3.5 million in the future Bruce Oake Recovery Centre to boost mental health and addiction treatment in Manitoba.

Monday’s announcement, made on the southern grounds of the Manitoba legislature, will see the funds used to support capital construction costs for the centre.

“This commitment helps ensure we will be able to offer recovery to those with little or no financial means,” said Scott, Anne and Darcy Oake for the Bruce Oake Memorial Foundation.

“Our first-born son, Bruce, lost his battle with addiction at age 25 and we began this project as a way to remember him, while at the same time hoping other families could be spared such a tragic outcome. Our family, our board of directors are truly grateful for its support and confidence.”

The Bruce Oake Recovery Centre will add 50 residential addiction treatment beds into the addiction system in Manitoba.

The facility is scheduled to open in the spring of 2021.