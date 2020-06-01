Jets Sign Declan Chisholm to Three-Year Deal











The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Declan Chisholm to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old Bowmanville, Ontario native will earn an average annual salary of $825,000 USD beginning next season.

Chisholm was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round (150th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft and just completed his fourth season with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes. Chisholm set career-highs for goals (13), assists (56), and points (69), while leading all Petes defencemen in those categories.