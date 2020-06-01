Home » News » Morris Woman Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Ditch

Morris Woman Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Ditch

June 1, 2020 11:42 AM | News

A 21-year-old woman from Morris, Manitoba was killed Sunday morning when her vehicle lost control and rolled into a ditch.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 5:35 a.m. on PR 200 near the intersection of Road 6N in the RM of Emerson-Franklin.

RCMP say the woman was travelling northbound at the time when the crash occurred. She was wearing a seatbelt and pronounced deceased on scene.

Her 23-year-old male passenger, from Winnipeg, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Morris RCMP continue to investigate.


