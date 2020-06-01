Blue Bombers Launch Grey Cup Champions Licence Plates











The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have launched special edition licence plates to commemorate their 107th Grey Cup win last season.

The new plates are available for purchase as of today through Autopac outlets or Manitoba Public Insurance service centres for $70. The Blue Bombers receive $30 from each sale.

“We are excited to bring Manitobans another way to celebrate our Grey Cup win and show their support of the Blue Bombers,” said Winnipeg Football Club president and CEO Wade Miller, in a release.

“We hope to see many of these blue champions plates around the province in the coming months.”

Football fans who want to purchase a plate as a souvenir only can do so for $70 plus an additional $15 administrative and processing fee.

With the introduction of the new Grey Cup champions plates, the former gold Blue Bombers plate will be discontinued.