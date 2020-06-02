Two New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba











50 Shares

WINNIPEG — Two new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 297.

Provincial data shows both patients are men in their 40s in the Southern Health region.

Health officials said there are 12 active cases, 278 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 406 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 45,099.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.