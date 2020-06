One Person Arrested in Homicide on Skownan First Nation













Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally injured at a home on Skownan First Nation on Monday.

The 31-year-old victim was transported to hospital at around 11:05 a.m. but succumbed to his injuries.

Winnipegosis RCMP are investigating his death as a homicide and a suspect has been taken into custody.

Police are continuing to investigate and no further details have been released.