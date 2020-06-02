Police Watchdog Investigating After Man’s Elbow Fractured During Arrest











11 Shares

The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into an arrest where a 23-year-old man suffered a fractured elbow.

Winnipeg police took the man into custody on May 27 in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue. Officers were called for an assault on a female and located a suspect near the scene.

Police say the man was uncooperative and he was forcefully taken into custody. During the arrest, he sustained the injury to his elbow and was transported to Health Sciences Centre.

The IIU is investigating and is asking witnesses or anyone with video footage to contact them toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.