Winnipeg’s Spray Pads Opening on Wednesday











1 Share

The City of Winnipeg will open 18 of its 21 spray pads on Wednesday.

The stand-alone spray pads will be available to the public daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., including statuary holidays.

The city says it won’t be sanitizing spray pads and on-site washrooms will not be available for use. Social distancing is still required and individuals must maintain a distance of at least two metres from every other individual; however, this does not apply to people who can demonstrate that they are living together in the same household.

People exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to avoid using attending.

The following spray pads will operate:

Central Park

Fort Rouge

Freight House

Gateway

Jill Officer Park

Lindenwoods

Lindsey Wilson Park

Machray Park

Park City West

Provencher Park

River Heights

St. Norbert

Sturgeon Heights

Valley Gardens

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park

Waverley Heights

West Kildonan

Westdale