Winnipeg's Spray Pads Opening on Wednesday

Winnipeg’s Spray Pads Opening on Wednesday

June 2, 2020 2:57 PM | News

Splash - Spray Pad

The City of Winnipeg will open 18 of its 21 spray pads on Wednesday.

The stand-alone spray pads will be available to the public daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., including statuary holidays.

The city says it won’t be sanitizing spray pads and on-site washrooms will not be available for use. Social distancing is still required and individuals must maintain a distance of at least two metres from every other individual; however, this does not apply to people who can demonstrate that they are living together in the same household.

People exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to avoid using attending.

The following spray pads will operate:

  • Central Park
  • Fort Rouge
  • Freight House
  • Gateway
  • Jill Officer Park
  • Lindenwoods
  • Lindsey Wilson Park
  • Machray Park
  • Park City West
  • Provencher Park
  • River Heights
  • St. Norbert
  • Sturgeon Heights
  • Valley Gardens
  • Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
  • Waverley Heights
  • West Kildonan
  • Westdale

