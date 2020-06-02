Winnipeg’s Spray Pads Opening on Wednesday

- 1Share
The City of Winnipeg will open 18 of its 21 spray pads on Wednesday.
The stand-alone spray pads will be available to the public daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., including statuary holidays.
The city says it won’t be sanitizing spray pads and on-site washrooms will not be available for use. Social distancing is still required and individuals must maintain a distance of at least two metres from every other individual; however, this does not apply to people who can demonstrate that they are living together in the same household.
People exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to avoid using attending.
The following spray pads will operate:
- Central Park
- Fort Rouge
- Freight House
- Gateway
- Jill Officer Park
- Lindenwoods
- Lindsey Wilson Park
- Machray Park
- Park City West
- Provencher Park
- River Heights
- St. Norbert
- Sturgeon Heights
- Valley Gardens
- Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
- Waverley Heights
- West Kildonan
- Westdale
