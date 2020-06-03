Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery Returns for Fifth Year













Manitobans can support three of the province’s cornerstone hospital foundations again this year through the 2020 Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery.

The St. Boniface Hospital, Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, and Children’s Hospital-HSC Winnipeg are all beneficiaries of the lottery, with more than 3,000 prizes and seven grand prize options.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic and its enormous impact on all of us only reinforces the ongoing need for individuals, communities, and institutions including our three hospitals to work together for the good health of all,” said HSC Foundation president and CEO, Jonathon Lyon.

This year’s Dream Lottery also features two bonus draws for early buyers and $252,000 worth of early bird draws, as well as a grand prize draw with seven incredible prize packages to choose from.

Grand prizes include:

A Falcon Lake cottage built by KDR Homes, a KDR home in Winnipeg’s Bridgwater Trails, a luxury home by Maric Homes in Bridgwater Trails, a family home in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek by Gino’s Homes, a three-bedroom condo at 390 On the River (on the Assiniboine River), or a SookePoint Ocean Cottage on B.C.’s Vancouver Island. All of these prizes come with extras like SUVs, cars, furniture, boats and cash — up to $275,000. This year’s biggest grand prizes are worth $1.5 million.

An all-cash option is also available, where the winner can take home $1.2 million.

Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery tickets cost one for $100, two for $175, four for $300, or eight for $500.

Ticket purchases from the lottery benefit each of the three hospital foundations to improve patient care, funding research, and purchasing specialized equipment/technology.

Tickets are available at trihospitaldream.com.