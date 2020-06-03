One New COVID-19 Case in Manitoba











7 Shares

WINNIPEG — One new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) was reported in Manitoba on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 298.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says the new case is part of a cluster that now totals four temporary foreign workers in the Southern Health region.

Roussin won’t identify the workplace, but says protocols regarding self-isolation were followed and there is little risk to the public.

There are nine active cases, 282 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 824 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 45,923.

Dauphin and Swan River testing sites moved

Community testing sites in Dauphin and Swan River have moved to new locations and have revised hours of operation. In Dauphin, a drive-thru testing site is now located in the parking lot at the Dauphin Community Health Services Building, 625 Third St. SW and will be open Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Swan River drive-thru testing site has been relocated to the parking lot at the Swan Valley Primary Care Centre, 1000 Main St. and is open Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hospital patient visits resuming

Beginning later this week, people can visit their loved ones in hospital again while maintaining infection prevention and control measures.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.