Home » News » Cocaine, Meth and Bear Spray Seized in Dauphin Traffic Stops

Cocaine, Meth and Bear Spray Seized in Dauphin Traffic Stops

June 3, 2020 7:00 AM | News


Dauphin Seizure

Items seized during one of two traffic stops in Dauphin, Manitoba on May 30, 2020. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Manitoba RCMP took several people into custody last weekend following two separate traffic stops in Dauphin.

The first stop happened May 30 at around 3:40 p.m. on 11th Avenue SW. Officers searched a vehicle and located three grams of cocaine, one gram of shatter and a large amount of Canadian currency.

A 29-year-old man from Dauphin and a 32-year-old woman from the RM of Lakeshore were arrested. Drug charges are pending.

At around 10:50 p.m. the same day, a second traffic stop on 7th Avenue SE turned up 19 grams of methamphetamine, Canadian currency, bear spray and various drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, both from the Long Plain First Nation. The two will be facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP continue to investigate.


Tags: Crime | Dauphin | Drugs | Manitoba | RCMP

TRENDING VIDEOS



Privacy Policy | Advertise | Contact | Media Services

© 2020 ChrisD.ca – All Rights Reserved.

Follow ChrisD.ca

CONNECT WITH US ON