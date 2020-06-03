Manitoba Hospitals Easing Visitor Restrictions











WINNIPEG — Manitoba hospitals and health centres will begin welcoming visitors back to their facilities as part of the province’s second phase of reopening.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced Wednesday the expanded visitor access follows the successful outdoor visits at Manitoba’s personal care homes last week. Victoria General Hospital began testing outdoor visits on Monday.

“Connecting with family members, loved ones and support systems are an important part of the healing process for someone in the hospital. During the peak of the pandemic, in-person visits had to be limited as we took every necessary step to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Friesen.

“With the co-operation of Manitobans, our COVID-19 response has been successful and we are now pleased to be in a position to allow in-person visits to occur.”

All visitors must comply with infection prevention and control measures, which includes strict hand hygiene and maintaining physical distancing at all times.

Friesen noted that with COVID-19 being a part of the “new normal” for the foreseeable future, a longer-term balance between preventative measures and in-person interaction between patients and their loved ones needed to be found.

The province says most patients will be able to designate a single support person who may visit daily. Most sites are expected to allow visitors again between this Friday and Monday, June 8. All other sites will be ready to welcome visitors again by the end of next week.