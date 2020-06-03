Home » News » MPI Reopening Service Centres Used as COVID-19 Test Sites

MPI Reopening Service Centres Used as COVID-19 Test Sites

June 3, 2020 11:22 AM | News

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Manitoba Public Insurance will begin reopening a number of service centres next week that were temporarily used as COVID-19 drive-thru test sites.

Effective June 8, the MPI service centres in Dauphin and Swan River will begin accepting customers again who have opened insurance claims.

Area residents who are seeking COVID-19 testing in those regions are asked to contact Prairie Mountain Health for alternate testing facilities.

Winnipeg’s Bison Drive service centre location will reopen on June 15.

“MPI is slowly returning to regular business operations. The Corporation was pleased to assist in helping flatten the COVID-19 curve,” MPI’s president and CEO Ben Graham said in a statement.

“We thank our customers for their understanding during these closures. But such efforts are for the greater good.”


