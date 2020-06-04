No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba; Active Cases Now at 7













WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Thursday, leaving the provincial total at 298.

Health officials said there are seven active cases, 284 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 899 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 46,701.

Beach safety officers return; no life-jacket loaner program

Beginning today, beach safety officers will start patrolling beaches again in Birds Hill, Winnipeg Beach and Grand Beach provincial parks. Due to COVID-19, the province’s life-jacket loaner program will not be operating at this time so people are advised to bring their own life jackets/personal flotation devices if they are a non-swimmer.

The province is also remaining beach-goers to maintain social distancing of two metres between groups outside of your family.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.