Three Rescued After Raft Swept Away from Delta Beach













Three people were rescued Wednesday evening after being swept away from Delta Beach on an inflatable raft.

RCMP received a 911 call at around 5:10 p.m. from an 18-year-old woman who reported she was on the raft with two others when it drifted away from the beach, which is located on the southern shore of Lake Manitoba, approximately 25 kilometres north of Portage la Prairie.

While RCMP were responding with a police boat, a 52-year-old woman swam out to the females in the water and brought the 18-year-old back to shore. The bystander then swam back out to rescue a 17-year-old girl and remained with her in the water until police arrived. Officers picked up both people and then rescued a second 18-year-old woman who had remained on the raft.

The 17-year-old was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In a release, RCMP recognized the incredible efforts of the bystander who assisted in the rescue of the 17- and 18-year-old females.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.