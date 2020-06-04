Eduardo Balaquit: Winnipeg Man Missing for Two Years











It’s been two years to the day since the disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit on June 4, 2018.

Winnipeg police and the Balaquit family are renewing calls for information on what led to his disappearance.

Police say Balaquit may have been the victim of a crime shortly after arriving for work at a business in the 300 block of Keewatin Street at approximately 6 p.m. two years ago.

Balaquit, who would now be 61, was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Homicide investigators continue to seek information surrounding a blue 2010-2015 Ford Escape SE thought to be involved in Balaquit’s disappearance.

Police believe the vehicle was in the area of Balaquit’s place of work when he disappeared and travelled to the Arborg area soon after.

The public, especially those in rural settings, is being asked to be aware of any unusual items they may find in the Arborg area. Items that may seem insignificant to the casual observer may have significant relevance to the investigation.

“We highlight this case once again because we know someone, somewhere knows more about what happened to Eduardo. We’ve taken important steps forward with this investigation, but we appeal to the community to help us close this case for Eduardo’s family — for the community. We need your help,” said Sergeant Wade McDonald of the homicide unit.

“Eduardo was an extremely hard worker and a family man. His family is desperately searching for answers. His family wants and deserves answers — as does our entire community. If you think you recognize this vehicle or have information, please contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.”

A statement from the Balaquit and provided through police reads: “It’s been a long and difficult two years. Our only wish is for our dad to walk through our doors and finally say, ‘I’m home.’ It’s never too late to do the right thing, if you have any information, please help us bring him home.”

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).