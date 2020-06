1 Share

A 23-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash just north of Eriksdale, Manitoba.

RCMP say the woman, from the RM of Coldwell, was driving southbound on Highway 6 the morning of May 30 when she lost control, entered the ditch and rolled.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital, where she later died on June 2.

Lundar RCMP continue to investigate.