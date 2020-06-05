Two New COVID-19 Cases in Winnipeg











WINNIPEG — Two new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Winnipeg on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 300.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said one of the cases is a truck driver, while the second is a close contact of that driver.

There are nine active cases, 284 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 671 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 47,372.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.