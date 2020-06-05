MPI Resumes Knowledge Tests, Class 1 Road Tests













WINNIPEG — Manitoba Public Insurance has resumed bookings of knowledge tests for all licence classes and Class 1 road test bookings.

Knowledge tests and booking were temporarily suspended earlier this spring in light of COVID-19.

Customer can now book Class 5 and 6 knowledge tests through the MPI website. All other bookings can be made over the phone or by email.

Several safety measures have been put into place to protect both employees and customers during Class 1 road tests.

For those taking a knowledge test, MPI will ask customers to arrive 15 minutes earlier to check-in. All customers will be required to provide their identification, sanitize their hands when they enter the building, and up until June 12, they may be required to supply their own pen to complete a paper test. After June 12, electronic testing will resume.

MPI says if a customer shows symptoms of a respiratory illness and/or COVID-19 (coughing, etc.), their test will be cancelled immediately and rebooked for a later time.