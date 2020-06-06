Windsor Park House Fire Sends One Person to Hospital











WINNIPEG — One person was sent to hospital in unstable condition Saturday evening following a house fire in the 1000 block of Autumnwood Drive.

Firefighters responded to the four-storey, multi-family residence just after 5 p.m. and encountered smoke coming from the building.

Crews launched an offensive attack and had the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

One person was assisted from the building, while another was assessed on the scene but didn’t require hospitalization.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.