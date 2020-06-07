No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba This Weekend











WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Saturday or Sunday, leaving the provincial total at 300.

As of Friday, there were nine active cases, 284 people were recovered and there were no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus. The province said data from the weekend will be updated on Monday, including how many tests were processed at Cadham Provincial Laboratory.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.