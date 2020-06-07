Funds Announced to Help Disability Groups Communicate with Clients Amid COVID-19













By The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The federal government is investing $1.1 million to support national disability organizations to help them reach out to people amid COVID-19.

Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough says in a statement the additional funds will be used to enhance communications and engagement activities of those organizations.

The issue was one raised as key by an advisory panel that has been briefing the government since April.

The additional funds come as National AccessAbility Week, highlighting the contributions of Canadians with disabilities, wraps up today.

During the week, the federal government announced $6.4 million over three years for up to 16 organizations across Canada.

On Friday, Ottawa announced a $548-million program to send cheques for between $100 and $600 to Canadians with disabilities.

Qualtrough said the past weeks have been difficult for everyone, in particular those with disabilities.

“We know that persons with disabilities face unique and heightened challenges and vulnerabilities during a pandemic including access to information and communications, mental health and social isolation and employment and income supports,” she said in a statement.