No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba













WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Monday, leaving the provincial total at 300.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are nine active cases, 284 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 2,217 laboratory tests were performed between June 5 and June 7. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 49,591.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

