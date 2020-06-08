Pedestrian-Cyclist Underpass Opens Near Fermor Avenue











1 Share

WINNIPEG — A new pedestrian-cyclist underpass is now open beneath Fermor Avenue.

The underpass, which officially opened on Monday, is a safe connection for pedestrians and cyclists coming from St. Vital. The underpass connects the Niakwa Trail south of Fermor with Des Meurons Street to the north, providing a link to Winnipeg’s downtown.

“This tunnel will really help the many seniors and tenants who live in the Niakwa and Morrow area south of Fermor easily access the stores and the St Vital outdoor pool on the north side of Fermor,” said St. Vital Councillor Brian Mayes.

The city says lighting for daytime and nighttime illumination was also installed in the underpass and along the connecting pathways for increased safety.

The project cost approximately $2.5 million.