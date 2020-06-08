Selkirk Traffic Stop Yields Weapons, Drugs and Break-In Tools











Three people are in police custody following a traffic stop in Selkirk last Friday.

Manitoba RCMP stopped a vehicle June 5 on Sophia Street and found its licence plates were stolen.

Officers searched the vehicle and seized a firearm, ammunition, zip ties, bear spray, knives, weapons, methamphetamine and break-in tools.

Curtis Duval, 29, Shyanne Hudson, 33, and Jamie Gerbrandt, 31, all from Winnipeg, have been charged with more than 11 offences including, including drug-related and weapons charges.

They remain in custody and will appear in court later today.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.