Drive-In Movie Theatre Coming to Winnipeg Airport











552 Shares

WINNIPEG — While movie theatres are still closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a safer alternative is popping up on the grounds of Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport.

The CAA Summer Drive-In Series will begin showing movies this Thursday in the airport’s economy parking lot.

Movie-goers can take in a flick from the safety of their vehicle while maintaining social distancing.

The 30 x 16 foot HD LED screen will first run the 2010 comedy “Date Night,” starring Steve Carell and Tina Fey.

“We’ve been brainstorming ideas for the past few months to provide a family-friendly entertainment option for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Garry Hale, owner and president of AVentPro, the company behind the event.

“We’re fortunate to come together with these outstanding local organizations to make this a reality and bring people together in a safe way.”

Car passes can be purchased online for $30 plus fees, while concessions can also be purchased online with contactless delivery to a customer’s vehicle.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Wednesday with a special pre-sale opportunity for CAA Manitoba members starting today at noon.

Profits will be donated to the Health Sciences Centre Foundation COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund, Winnipeg Harvest and United Way Winnipeg.