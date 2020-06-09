No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba











WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Tuesday, leaving the provincial total at 300.

Health officials say there are eight active cases, 285 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 497 laboratory tests were performed yesterday. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 50,088.

Changes to Winnipeg testing sites

Starting Wednesday, testing site locations at the MPI service centre drive-thru in north Winnipeg at 1284 Main St. and St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool and Fitness Centre will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the Thunderbird House site will be open Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Locations at Sgt. Tommy Prince Place and the MPI Service Centre near Bison Drive will be permanently closed at 5 p.m. today.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.