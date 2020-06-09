Home » News » Dauphin RCMP Seize Weapons, Drugs and Cash

Dauphin RCMP Seize Weapons, Drugs and Cash

June 9, 2020 5:10 PM | News


Dauphin Seizure

Items seized from a Dauphin home on Friday, June 5, 2020. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Two people from Dauphin were arrested last week after RCMP made a traffic stop in the Manitoba city.

Police pulled over a vehicle on River Avenue East the evening of June 5, which led to the seizure of a small quantity of meth and Canadian currency.

A search warrant was later executed on a home on the same street, where officers recovered methamphetamine, a loaded .22 calibre pistol, ammunition, body armour, and drug paraphernalia.

A 36-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were arrested. The man will face various charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking. The woman was released without charge.

RCMP continue to investigate.


