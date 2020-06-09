FreshCo Opening Four New Stores in Winnipeg











Discount Sobeys grocery chain FreshCo is expanding its Manitoba footprint with four new Winnipeg locations.

Three of the new locations are slated to overtake current Safeway stores, which will close this September to be renovated.

The three new locations will reopen as FreshCo stores in Spring 2021 at Sargent Avenue, Niakwa Village and Pembina & McGillivray.

Each of the above locations will retain their pharmacies to continue serving customers during the changeover.

The fourth location — at the Henderson and Bronx Safeway — has been closed since 2015 and will undergo renovations and reopen in Spring 2021.

Exact opening dates will be revealed once they’re confirmed.

The chain currently operates two Winnipeg locations at Regent & Lagimodiere and Jefferson & McPhillips.

FreshCo also announced Tuesday its first two Alberta stores will be in Edmonton. Chalo! FreshCo will open as a new build, while an existing Sobeys will be converted to the brand. Both western locations are slated to open in Sring 2021.