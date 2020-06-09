Manitoba Charities, Non-Profits Eligible for Summer Wage Subsidy











2 Shares

WINNIPEG — Charities and non-profit organizations in Manitoba can apply for a new wage subsidy program to hire students over the summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister announced Tuesday the Non-Profit Summer Student Incentive Program. Charities and non-profits will be eligible to receive $6,000 through the program if they hire at least one student.

Pallister says the province will pay $3,000 upon confirmation a student is hired and the remaining $3,000 at the end of the worker’s summer employment.

That is in addition to a $7-an-hour wage subsidy announced in April for any non-profit or small business that hires students for the summer, for up to five students.

Applications will open June 16 through the province’s website.