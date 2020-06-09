Manitoba RCMP Officer Charged with Perjury













A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with perjury following testimony last fall in an Arborg courtroom.

The Independent Investigation Unit was notified on September 24, 2019 about a complaint made the day before about an officer’s testimony in provincial court proceedings.

The IIU investigated and found there were reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.

Const. Paul Lacoursiere was arrested and released to appear in Arborg court on August 10, 2020.

No further details of the original court case were released.