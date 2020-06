Selkirk RCMP have made an arrest following a break-in to a business on Young Avenue last week.

Police were called to the scene at around 2:15 a.m. on June 6 and found the suspect fleeing on foot.

Officers arrested a man and searched his nearby vehicle, which turned up a loaded 9mm handgun.

Shayden Tavares, 24, is facing nine charges, including breaking and entering and weapons offences.

Tavares appeared in court on Monday.