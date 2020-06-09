Tourism Campaign Asks Manitobans to ‘Show Some Love’













WINNIPEG — As travel restrictions remain in place, more Manitobans are opting to stay closer to home this summer and explore their own province.

A new Travel Manitoba campaign is asking travellers to “show Manitoba some love” with an up to $500 incentive to offset travel costs by sharing their experience online.

“Manitoba’s experiences, whether they are wild, rural or urban, remind us that home is where the heart is,” said Travel Manitoba president and CEO Colin Ferguson.

“We are encouraging locals to show Manitoba some love this summer by safely exploring new — and returning to favourite — destinations around the province.”

Parks, campgrounds, restaurants, museums and other attractions have since reopened with guidelines in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Experiences can include camping, visiting a resort, exploring a town or city (including a staycation), staying in a hotel, taking a road trip or flying within the province.

Manitobans can enter to tell Travel Manitoba where they plan on going this summer and how they will share their experience on social media. The deadline to enter is Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m. CT.