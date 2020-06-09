Winnipeg Drivers Can Access Parking Ticket Photo Evidence Online













Drivers who receive a parking ticket in Winnipeg can now view the evidence against them online.

The city launched a new photo evidence tool on Tuesday, where motorists can access visuals associated with their ticket.

Evidence was previously only available after correspondence had been opened with a screening officer, which led to delays in resolving appeals.

The new online tool allows motorists to view their ticket evidence before they decide whether or appear or not.

The city says the service is expected to reduce the number of vehicle owners contesting their tickets, and will significantly reduce the wait time for those who still decide to proceed with an appeal.