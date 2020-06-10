No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba for Fifth Straight Day











WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba for the fifth straight day on Wednesday, leaving the provincial total at 300.

Health officials say there are eight active cases, 285 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 641 laboratory tests were performed yesterday. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 50,726.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.