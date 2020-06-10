Winnipeg Organizations Receiving $2.1M for Supportive Recovery Housing













WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is providing $2.1 million to fund 70 supportive recovery housing units through three separate organizations.

Siloam Mission, Riverwood Church Community Inc. and Tamarack Recovery Inc. will receive funds to provide housing for adults who have completed their primary addictions treatment.

“This endeavour fits in perfectly with the mental health programs and the other services we offer, and will enable us to help more people transition back into community,” said Jim Bell, CEO of Siloam Mission.

Siloam Mission will be able to create 20 supportive recovery units in its old office space at 300 Princess Street. Riverwood Church Community Inc. will develop 40 units at Riverwood House in Elmwood and Tamarack Recovery Inc. will develop 10 units.

The organizations providing housing also offer ongoing support for tenants to fulfil their post-treatment plan including gaining employment or going back to school. Currently, there are only seven organizations providing supportive long-term programs in Manitoba to approximately 174 individuals annually.

The goal is to have all of the units operational by March 31, 2021.