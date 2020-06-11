Manitoba Marks Sixth Straight Day Without New COVID-19 Case











WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba for the sixth straight day on Thursday, leaving the provincial total at 300.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said there are seven active cases, 286 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 735 laboratory tests were performed yesterday. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 51,460.

The province on Thursday revealed its draft plan for Phase 3 of reopening the economy. The proposed changes are expected to take effect June 21 and a public survey is available soliciting feedback.

Rapid COVID-19 testing in Manitoba’s north

A partnership between the province and federal government has brought in rapid-response COVID-19 testing to northern Manitoba.

The first three GeneXpert machines have been installed. Two are located at hospitals operated by Indigenous Services Canada in Norway House Cree Nation and Peguis First Nation, and one is on loan to Shared Health for operation at Thompson General Hospital. A fourth machine, destined for St. Anthony’s General Hospital in The Pas, is expected to be operational in the coming weeks.

The province says health-care providers will use the GeneXpert test kits for patients who may not be able to self-isolate easily if they test positive and therefore pose a higher risk of transmitting the virus.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.