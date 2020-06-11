Woman Assaulted, Held Captive in Flin Flon Home











3 Shares

Manitoba RCMP have charged two people after a 20-year-old woman was assaulted and forcibly confined at a home in Flin Flon.

Police say the victim was at a residence on Hill Street June 2 when an argument occurred, resulting in the victim being assaulted and locked in one of the bedrooms. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was eventually released.

Noddena Dumas, 29, of Flin Flon, and William Dumas, 26, of Pukatawagan, have been charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement. They remain in custody.

A 35-year-old Flin Flon woman was also arrested and will face similar charges when she appears in court on July 14.

RCMP is asking anyone who may have been a witness to this incident or may have information to contact the Flin Flon RCMP at (204) 687-1423.