Larger Group Sizes, Eased Travel Restrictions Part of Manitoba’s Phase 3 Reopening

WINNIPEG — Larger group gatherings and eased travel restrictions are some of the proposed changes to the province’s third phase of reopening amid COVID-19.

Premier Brian Pallister on Thursday shared the province’s draft plan for the latest phase of reopening the economy beginning June 21.

The plan proposes increasing gathering sizes to up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

“Thanks to the efforts of ‘Team Manitoba’, we have successfully kept our COVID curve flat and continue to have among the lowest test positivity rates in Canada,” said Pallister.

“There is a lot to take into consideration as we reopen our businesses and communities, safely. I am pleased to share with Manitobans the draft plan for Phase Three of Restoring Safe Services, and I encourage their input and advice as we move forward in our recovery efforts, together.”

Among the other proposed changes:

• developing guidelines for faith-based and other cultural gatherings, pow wows and other Indigenous cultural and spiritual gatherings, and small summer fairs and festivals;

• easing border restrictions to allow residents of western Canada and northwest Ontario to enter Manitoba without the need to self-isolate for 14 days;

• resuming regular licensed capacity for child-care centres with guidelines in place;

• increasing group sizes for day camps from 24 children to 50;

• increasing indoor occupancy levels for community/service centres and senior centres/clubs;

• allowing people employed by or affiliated with a film production to enter Manitoba without

self-isolating for 14 days;

• allowing people employed by or affiliated with a professional sports team to enter Manitoba without self-isolating for 14 days;

• removing occupancy limits for retail businesses while ensuring physical distancing measures are in place;

• increasing indoor and patio occupancy limits to 75 per cent of total capacity for restaurants, bars, beverage rooms, brew pubs, microbreweries and distilleries; and

• lifting occupancy limits for regulated and non-regulated health professions including registered massage therapists.

Movie theatres and casinos on hold

Performance and movie theatres, visits to personal care homes, casinos, and overnight camps aren’t included in Phase 3. The province says those changes will be considered during future reopening steps. Manitoba will also consider easing travel restrictions for those entering the province from another country if they have self-isolated outside of Manitoba.

The second phase of the reopening strategy took effect on June 1 and restored dine-in services at restaurants at 50 percent capacity. It also allowed swimming pools and splash pads to reopen, and lifted travel restrictions to northern Manitoba.

Large gatherings and events, such as those at performing arts venues or sports arenas, won’t take place until at least September 2020.

See the full draft plan for Phase 3 below:

Restoring Safe Services Phase 3 by ChrisDca on Scribd