Man with Gun Smashes Window at Centennial Concert Hall: Police

WINNIPEG — A man armed with a gun allegedly smashed a window at the Centennial Concert Hall Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area at around 7:45 a.m. and found the suspect, who appeared to be on methamphetamine, had fractured a large granite slab valued at $10,000.

Police say he then used a brick to smash a window in the Concert Hall valued at $7,000 and enter the building. He was confronted by security and left the scene.

The suspect brandished a handgun, prompting multiple calls to 911 from pedestrians, according to police.

Police located the suspect but he refused to comply with their commands. He eventually threw away the gun and was forced to the ground. During the struggle, one of the officers was assaulted while trying to get the suspect into handcuffs.

Police located a knife and a heavy bar on the man while taking him into custody. They also recovered the handgun.

A 33-year-old man faces numerous charges, including assaulting and resisting a police officer.

He remains in custody.