Five More Winnipeg Libraries Reopening













The City of Winnipeg is partially reopening five more public libraries beginning June 22.

The following branches will begin seeing visitors again:

Louis Riel Library (1168 Dakota St.)

St. Boniface Library (131 Provencher Blvd.)

St. James Library (1910 Portage Ave.)

Sir William Stephenson Library (765 Keewatin St.)

Transcona Library (1 Transcona Blvd.)

Millennium Library, Henderson Library and Pembina Trail Library partially reopened on June 8.

The city says all eight branches will offer additional services as part of the second phase of the reopening strategy, including holds pick-up service, telephone reference service, and access to return borrowed library materials.

Operating hours will be Monday to Wednesday, and Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.