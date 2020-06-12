One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Manitoba











WINNIPEG — One new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) was reported in Manitoba on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 301. The single new case is a woman in her 50s from Winnipeg.

Health officials say there are five active cases, 289 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 795 laboratory tests were performed yesterday. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 52,255.

The province has revealed its draft plan for Phase 3 of reopening the economy. The proposed changes are expected to take effect June 21 and a public survey is available soliciting feedback.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

The province will only be releasing current or new case numbers over the weekend on the @MBGov Twitter account. More detailed data from Saturday and Sunday, including active cases and recoveries, will be reported on Monday.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.