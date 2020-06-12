Free Access to Manitoba Parks This Weekend











Manitobans can enjoy the province’s beautiful parks free of charge this weekend.

To celebrate Summer Family Fishing Weekend, park-goers won’t require a valid park pass nor will they need to obtain a fishing licence.

“Whether it is your first time casting or you are an experienced angler, there is something for everyone in Manitoba’s lakes and rivers,” said Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Blaine Pedersen in a release.

“There are endless opportunities to explore and enjoy the outdoors in Manitoba. This weekend is an ideal time for families to try something new or revisit a favourite place together.”

Summer Family Fishing Weekend is June 13-14, where anglers may fish without a licence throughout the province and keep up to a conservation licence limit of fish. This includes four walleye/sauger, four northern pike, two smallmouth bass, one lake trout, one channel catfish and two stocked trout. Regular limits apply for anyone who already has a regular angling licence.

Free provincial park admission runs today through Sunday. Outside of this free weekend, park permits can be purchased online and printed. Angling licences can also be bought through the same website, which has sold more than 70,000 licences in Manitoba since launching on April 9.