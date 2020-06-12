Manitoba Providing $2.1M to Help Newcomers with PTSD











1 Share

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government will spend $2.1 million on supports for newcomers and refugees suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Friday’s announcement will see the funding be spread over three years and used to create a “collaborative and interdisciplinary, community-based newcomer trauma team,” according to the province.

“Many newcomers to Manitoba have experienced trauma that may significantly impact their new lives in Canada,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen.

“This funding will provide access to ongoing counselling, psychological and psychiatric care to ensure newcomers have the supports they need to heal and build a strong future.”

The province says improved supports for newcomers with severe trauma will contribute to positive health and social outcomes. That includes reduced child welfare involvement, readiness for employment, reduced justice involvement and reduced gang-related activity.

Refugees and other immigrants will be served by teams from Shared Health, the Aurora Family Therapy Centre, Family Dynamics and Immigration Partnership Winnipeg as well as staff from Manitoba Adolescent Treatment Centre and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.