Winnipeg Beginning Emerald Ash Borer Treatment Program

WINNIPEG — The city will begin its annual treatment for the emerald ash borer species next week.

Weather permitting, crews will be out beginning Monday, June 15 until late July.

Crews will use TreeAzin (azadirachtin) or IMA-jet (imidacloprid) to inject ash trees with insecticides capable of killing emerald ash borer larvae inside the trunks.

“It’s important to be proactive in slowing the mortality of our ash trees,” said Kerienne La France, supervisor of urban forestry technical services.

“We are selecting the best of the ash trees on public property for these injections, so we get the best value out of the treatments.”

Treatment will be carried out between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The following Insect Management Areas will be targeted:

5 (Chalmers)

6 (East Elmwood, Munroe East)

9 (Mission Gardens)

10 (Central St. Boniface, Dufresne, North St. Boniface, Tissot)

11 (Glenwood, Norwood East, Norwood West)

12 (Archwood, Niakwa Park, Windsor Park)

13 (Elm Park, St. George, Varennes),

14 (Norberry, Pulberry), 15 (Niakwa Place, Southdale)

17 (Meadowood), 25 (Point Road)

32 (Earl Grey, Ebby-Wentworth, McMillan)

33 (Lord Roberts, River – Osborne, Riverview)

41 (Armstrong Point, Broadway – Assiniboine, Legislature, South Portage, West Broadway)

42 (Central Park, Portage – Ellice, Spence)

46 (Centennial, Civic Centre, Exchange District, North Point Douglas)