Brandon Co-Workers Share in $1M Lottery Win

Two Brandon men are sharing in a $1 million lottery win after striking it lucky on a Lotto 6/49 draw.

Co-workers David Morley and Jean Riviere had been playing the lottery together for nine months before their windfall came on the April 18 draw.

Morley was checking the numbers online when he realized there was a Manitoba winner. He confirmed the win at a gas station ticket counter after work and discovered he and Riviere had matched the winning guaranteed prize number — 27734817-02.

“I called Jean right away, and he yelled ‘woohoo!'”, Morley said in a release. “We were both really happy — it’s unbelievable; just for a few bucks, we get to be one of those people!”

Morley says he’ll use his share of the winnings to help pay off his mortgage, and then he and his wife might consider getting a cabin.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 701 10th Street in Brandon.