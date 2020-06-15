No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba











29 Shares

WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Monday, leaving the provincial total at 304.

Three new cases were announced over the weekend — including in two men in their 30s and a man in his 20s — all household contacts of previous cases from Winnipeg. An additional case announced last Friday was in a woman in her 30s who had been travelling from Ontario and was self-isolating at the time.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are five active cases, 292 people had recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 2,125 laboratory tests were performed between June 12 and June 14. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 54,381.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.